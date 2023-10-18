Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,347,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,104,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 788,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,991. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.