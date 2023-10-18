Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 188,286 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 188,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Kellanova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 130.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,800 shares of company stock worth $45,599,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 724,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

