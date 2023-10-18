Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $213.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,990. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

