Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 71,430 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.22. 1,181,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,978. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

