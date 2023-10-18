Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $129.04 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,043,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 1.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 681,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,702. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

