Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $8.10 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 237,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

