Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

