Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,557. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

