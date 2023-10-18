Amati AIM VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance
LON AMAT opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.88 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £139.27 million, a PE ratio of -237.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.04.
About Amati AIM VCT
