Amati AIM VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

LON AMAT opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.88 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £139.27 million, a PE ratio of -237.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.04.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

