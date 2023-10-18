AMH Equity Ltd Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. Lantronix comprises approximately 4.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 669,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other Lantronix news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

