AMH Equity Ltd Buys Shares of 81,329 Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Edap Tms accounts for 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.22% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 136.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Trading Down 1.9 %

EDAP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,695. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $242.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

(Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.