AMH Equity Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

AMH Equity Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,907 shares during the period. Harvard Bioscience accounts for approximately 12.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 4.74% of Harvard Bioscience worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience

In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,534.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 0.9 %

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 19,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

See Also

