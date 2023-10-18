AMH Equity Ltd Invests $7.89 Million in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 9.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.43% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 186,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 711,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 719,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $511.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.01. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $308,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,856.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $308,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,856.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,281.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 86,541 shares of company stock valued at $550,867. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

