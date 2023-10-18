AMH Equity Ltd Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Computer Programs and Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 91,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,355. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

