AMH Equity Ltd Takes $2.41 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Universal Electronics comprises 2.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.94% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7,620.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 575,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,984.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Electronics news, CEO Paul D. Arling bought 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,252.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $314,984.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,553 shares of company stock worth $182,308. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,030. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.