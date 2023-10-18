AMH Equity Ltd Takes $991,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 1.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 1,105,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIM. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

