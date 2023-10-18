Amir Rosenthal Sells 500 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RGR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $986.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGR. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

