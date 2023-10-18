Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. 2,741,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

