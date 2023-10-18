Analyzing Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 1 1 0 2.50

TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.60%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% TMC the metals N/A -300.40% -177.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.58) -1.53

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

About Lexaria Bioscience



Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About TMC the metals



TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

