Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Animalcare Group Price Performance
Shares of ANCR stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.13. The stock has a market cap of £108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.05).
