Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ANCR stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.13. The stock has a market cap of £108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.05).

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. The company also offers microchipping and other associated services. It operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, other European countries, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

