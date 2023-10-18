Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 61,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,362. The company has a market cap of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $23.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

