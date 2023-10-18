Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 974,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

