Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $298,868.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00031587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

