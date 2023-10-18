ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.31

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 12215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AETUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $899.83 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 34.54%.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

