Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Argan

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $188,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 310.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 62.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Argan Trading Down 2.7 %

AGX stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 48,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,817. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

