Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ARIS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 257,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $531.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. Analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

