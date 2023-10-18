Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $344,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.42. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.