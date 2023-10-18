Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 25%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 2,013,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,525,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.38.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

