Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 2.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Arrow Electronics worth $70,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.38. 76,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.