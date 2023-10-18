Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.14. The stock had a trading volume of 364,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $17,748,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

