Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $2,527,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $2,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,397,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,531,625.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 2,165,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Asana by 453.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 14.3% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 95,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

