ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.65 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $34.65 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,400.34 or 1.00011434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002226 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05223872 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,501,166.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

