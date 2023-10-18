AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 291,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.