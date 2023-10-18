ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.58

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.58 and traded as low as C$35.03. ATCO shares last traded at C$35.46, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

ATCO Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.38. The stock has a market cap of C$434.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.