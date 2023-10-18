Athena Investment Management Acquires 1,932 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Athena Investment Management owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. 707,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,267. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

