Athena Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,130,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

