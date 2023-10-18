Athena Investment Management Sells 195 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Athena Investment Management reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

SYK stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $271.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,195. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.