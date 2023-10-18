Athena Investment Management Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Athena Investment Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.39. 1,969,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,611. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

