Athena Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Athena Investment Management decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8 %

Broadcom stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $891.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,735. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $428.14 and a one year high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $368.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $853.28 and a 200-day moving average of $797.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

