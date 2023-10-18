Audius Price Hits $0.14 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. Audius has a market capitalization of $152.29 million and $2.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.