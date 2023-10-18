Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.50. 1,330,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,889. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.29 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

