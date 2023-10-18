Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,281 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 238,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,374. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

