Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.63. 201,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

