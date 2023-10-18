Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Azul by 296.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 1,097,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,368. Azul has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

