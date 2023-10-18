Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.76). 495,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 592,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.78).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £436.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2,868.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.55.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.