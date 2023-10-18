Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Update

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 17,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ball Price Performance

BALL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

