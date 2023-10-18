Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $835,958.21

Bao Finance (BAO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $835,958.21 and approximately $2.24 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is www.baofinance.io. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

