Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.09

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.09 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.31). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.31), with a volume of 27,930 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 183 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 183 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEG

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.85. The firm has a market cap of £166.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Peter Wilhelm Wallqvist acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($27,360.45). 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.