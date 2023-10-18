BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading 0.7% Higher

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 363.50 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 361.50 ($4.42). 628,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 612,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.39).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,808.62 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 354.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.67.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

