Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 5405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.42.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.37 million and a P/E ratio of 49.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.77.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

